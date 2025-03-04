Man who chased, killed wife in Warner Robins in 2022 sentenced to life

article

A Centerville man pleaded guilty to felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting death of his wife and the wounding of two bystanders in Warner Robins.

What we know:

Alex Scot Fisher, 32, entered his guilty plea on March 3 before Judge Katherine Lumsden in Houston County Superior Court. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Fisher had been set to begin a jury trial that same morning before choosing to plead guilty.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a Dec. 15, 2022, incident at Deloris Toliver Park in Warner Robins. According to investigators, Fisher suspected his wife of infidelity and became angry when she did not respond to his calls or texts while working as a food delivery driver. Leaving their four young children at home, he went searching for her and found her car at a Circle K in Byron. Fisher then followed her vehicle into Warner Robins, repeatedly ramming it with his truck until she lost control and crashed onto the grass near the park.

Fisher exited his truck with a handgun and confronted his wife and the other occupants of the vehicle. He fired multiple shots, striking his wife in the chest. Before law enforcement arrived, the victim managed to call 911 for help, and witnesses who saw the chase also alerted police. Officers arrived at the scene and took Fisher into custody. His wife was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Fisher later admitted to the shooting during an interview with police.

The case was investigated by Sgt. Tyler Delgiorno of the Warner Robins Police Department, with assistance from multiple officers. The prosecution was led by Houston Circuit Assistant District Attorney Justin Duane.

Prosecutors Condemn Domestic Violence

What they're saying:

Following Fisher’s sentencing, ADA Justin Duane emphasized the tragedy of domestic violence, stating:

"Unfortunately, another woman suffered another domestic violence tragedy. Mr. Fisher left his house looking to do harm, and that’s exactly what he did. Regardless of her actions, those four young kids should still have their mother. I pray that they can find some normalcy in their lives."

District Attorney Edwards echoed the sentiment, highlighting the devastating impact on the victim’s children.

"This case is a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating consequences of domestic violence. Alex Fisher’s actions robbed four young children of their mother and put innocent lives in danger. No amount of anger or suspicion justifies this kind of violence, and our office remains committed to holding offenders accountable."

Authorities encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence to seek help and report abuse before situations escalate.