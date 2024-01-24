Man wearing 'Kool-Aid' sweatshirt wanted for theft in Gwinnett County

article

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a man wearing a "Kool-Aid" sweatshirt who broke into a vehicle in unincorporated Duluth, stole a person's wallet and credit cards, and purchased multiple high-end electronics.

It happened on Jan. 3. The vehicle was parked in the 3200 block of Commerce Avenue in front of the building where the victim worked.

After stealing the wallet, the thief went to a Walmart store in Duluth. The victim received a text notification about a transaction at the Subway in Walmart. The victim called Subway and spoke to the employee while the thief tried to purchase food. When the employee confronted the thief, he ran away.

However, it appears he was able to purchase electronics, according to police.

The suspect is believed to be about 25 years old.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.