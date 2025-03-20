Man wanted in shooting of 16-year-old boy in northwest Atlanta

article

The Brief Atlanta Police are seeking public assistance to identify a suspect involved in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy in northwest Atlanta on February 24, 2025. Investigators have released surveillance images and video of the suspect and are encouraging anyone with information to submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta. The victim was found alert and conscious with a gunshot wound and transported to a hospital; the motive and the teen's condition remain unknown.



Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect connected to the shooting of a 16-year-old boy in northwest Atlanta last month.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were flagged down around 8:08 p.m. on February 24 near 1820 Hollywood Road NW in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found the teen suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was alert, conscious and breathing when he was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

On Thursday, investigators released image of a person captured on surveillance video.

Detectives from the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

What we don't know:

The name and condition of the teen have not been released.

A motive behind the shooting was not immediately known.

Authorities continue the search for the person seen in the images.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org , or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.