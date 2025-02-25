16-year-old shot at NW Atlanta gas station, no suspect arrested
ATLANTA - Officers are looking into a shooting at a northwest Atlanta gas station that left a teenager hospitalized on Monday night.
Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a gas station on the 1800 block of Hollywood Road.
What we know:
According to investigators, officers were flagged down while on patrol by someone reporting a shooting.
At the scene, the officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot once.
Medics rushed the teen to a local hospital. At last report, he was alert and breathing.
What we don't know:
Investigators are working to determine what led up to the violence.
Authorities have not released the victim's identity.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department.
The Source: Information for this story came from a release by the Atlanta Police Department.