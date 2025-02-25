16-year-old shot at NW Atlanta gas station, no suspect arrested

article

Officers are looking into a shooting at a northwest Atlanta gas station that left a teenager hospitalized on Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a gas station on the 1800 block of Hollywood Road.

What we know:

According to investigators, officers were flagged down while on patrol by someone reporting a shooting.

At the scene, the officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot once.

Medics rushed the teen to a local hospital. At last report, he was alert and breathing.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the violence.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department.