Man wanted for sexual battery at Henry County gas station, police say

Henry County police are searching for a man accused of sexual battery at a Stockbridge gas station.

Authorities say the crime happened over the weekend at a convenience store on North Henry Boulevard.

What we know:

According to investigators, the man inappropriately touched a female shopper at the store on Sunday.

Two days later, police say a store clerk spotted the man, but he ran away from law enforcement.

The Henry County Police Department shared two photos of the man in the hopes that someone could identify him.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Henry County detectives at (770) 288-8370 or Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (770) 957-9121.