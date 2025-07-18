Man wanted in police officer assault found dead, police say

article

The Brief Jarmmal Cox, wanted for multiple felonies, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation, confirming no ongoing threat to the public. Cox faced charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer and possession of firearms and drugs.



A man accused of ramming a Hogansville police officer with a vehicle during a violent encounter in May was found dead Thursday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as law enforcement attempted to arrest him.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on July 17, when the Terrell County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Marshals Office, and local agencies attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Jarmmal Cox at a residence in Terrell County. Officers discovered Cox deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound before he could be taken into custody.

Authorities have confirmed there is no continuing threat to the public.

Cox had been wanted since May 17, when officers responded to a call around 1:50 a.m. on Lawrence Street. According to police, Cox had attempted to ram a Jeep into a residence. When officers arrived, Cox allegedly rammed a police vehicle, fled on foot, and barricaded himself in a location that required a SWAT response.

What we don't know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Sylvester office is now leading the investigation.

What they're saying:

"This case has weighed heavily on our department and community," the Hogansville Police Department said in a statement. "While we regret that this incident ended in such a tragic manner, we are grateful that no further harm came to officers or the public during the operation. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased as well as the officers who have been directly impacted."

Dig deeper:

At the time of his death, Cox faced multiple felony charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer, fleeing and attempting to elude, obstruction, possession of amphetamines, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and discharging a firearm near a public roadway.

What's next:

Further updates will be released by the GBI as the investigation continues.