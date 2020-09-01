Man wanted in connection with Bartow County church vandalism

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a man wanted in connection with vandalism at a church last month.

Investigators said on August 20 property was damaged at The Church at Liberty Square.

September 1, 2020 - Man wanted in connection with church vandalism (Bartow County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies have released several surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartow County Sheriff's Office at 770-382-5050.