Man wanted for Whitehall Forest Court murder arrested

A man wanted for murdering an Atlanta man earlier this year was arrested on Thursday.

Da’Shaun Malik Sutton, 27, was taken into custody by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit along Beecher Street. Sutton was wanted for the shooting death of 32 year-old Xavier Cannada.

Investigators say Cannada was shot several times at a Whitehall Forest Court home on April 9. Police say he died from his wounds.

Sutton was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on malice murder charges.

He was being held without bond.