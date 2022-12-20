Man wanted for shooting his ex, her boyfriend in Johns Creek found dead

article

The man wanted for a domestic violence-related shooting which injured two people at a home in north Fulton County was found dead Tuesday.

Abdul Batin Azzaam Rashid, 48, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Kendall Court in Sandy Springs, Johns Creek police say.

Police say Rashid shot his ex, Heather Quiggle, in the chest, and her boyfriend, Jerrold Knight, in the leg, around 2:40 a.m. Monday before fleeing the Plantation Bridge Drive home. The woman's 20-year-old son heard the shots, escaped through a window and got help from a neighbor.

Officers were able to stabilize both victims until medics arrived. They were rushed to an area hospital. Both are expected to survive their injuries.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).