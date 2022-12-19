Man on the run after shooting his ex, her boyfriend in Johns Creek, police say

Police are searching for a gunman who has been on the run after a domestic violence-related shooting that injured two people at a home in north Fulton County.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at a home on Plantation Bridge Drive in Johns Creek.

Officers arrived at the scene to find one man and one woman with gunshot wounds inside the home. The suspect was gone and medics rushed the victims to a nearby hospital. The woman was shot in the chest and the man was hit in the leg. At last report, they are both in stable condition and expected to survive their injuries.

Investigators said the woman's ex, 48-year-old Abdul Rashid, came into the house and shot her and her boyfriend. The woman's 20-year-old son heard the shots, escaped through a window and got help from a neighbor.

48-year-old Abdul Rashid

The suspect in the shooting remains at large, though police tell FOX 5 that they believe no one else is in danger.

Police said he could be driving a black Nissan Altima with license plate RUR 4954.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Johns Creek Police Department.