Man wanted for sexual exploitation of children in Georgia arrested in Virginia

Virginia Beach police arrested a man wanted on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of children.

Geoffrey Jerome Heine, 29, of Conyers was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, the agency announced Thursday.

Officials said multiple cyber tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children led to an investigation into an allegation that Heine was in possession of images depicting child sexual abuse material.

After authorities searched his home in Conyers, Ga., five arrest warrants were obtained for Heine. GBI officials said they had learned that Heine relocated to Virginia Beach, Va.

Officers with the Virginia Beach Police Department arrested Heine on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Heine is currently in custody at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center and is awaiting relocation to Georgia, authorities say.

Advertisement

The GBI has asked to please contact them at (404) 270-8870 if you have any information on any other cases of child exploitation.