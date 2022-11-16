Man wanted for murder of 7-year-old girl caught at airport, police say

The 23-year-old suspect wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a 7-year-old girl back in August has been captured.

Deshon Collin was caught at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport attempting to fly out of the state. He was taken into custody without incident.

Collin is accused of shooting and killing Ava Phillips on the night of Aug. 27. According to investigators, officers found Phillips shot in the head around 10:20 p.m. at the Camden Vantage apartment complex on Jackson Street in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

Investigators believe an argument at a family gathering escalated into the shooting and Ava was killed by a stray bullet. She and her brother were staying the weekend with their mother.

Kemeka Springfield

Atlanta police already arrested 44-year-old Kemeka Springfield. Investigators said Springfield is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Collins was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, cruelty to children, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.