Family and friends remember 7-year-old girl killed in Atlanta shooting

Family and friends held a vigil remembering a 7-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet at a family gathering in Atlanta.

Ava Phillips was remembered at the event, which took place at the apartment building in northeast Atlanta where she died.

Police say an argument broke out during the gathering and escalated into gunfire. One of the bullets hit Phillips in the head, killing her.

Kemeka Springfield

Phillips' mom Kemeka Springfield faces weapons and aggravated assault charges in connection with the case.

The alleged gunman, who police have identified as 23-year-old Deshaun Collins, is still on the run wanted for the murder.

"It's senseless. Seven years old - we all have babies and that was his baby girl," family friend Erica Bostic said.

Ava Phillips (Courtesy of the family)

Ava's father Jonathan Phillips attended Tuesday's vigil. He had previously told FOX 5 his daughter's death was an "unbearable pain."

Family members say the Bouie Elementary second grader was the boss of the family but also was always polite. Jonathan Phillips said his daughter loved to travel and try new restaurants.

Vigil organizers hope other family's don't have to experience the Phillips' pain.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help offset the funeral costs for the little girl. You can donate to them here.

If you have any information about the shooting or where Collins may be, contact Crime Stoppers.