7-year-old girl shot and killed at family gathering in Atlanta apartment

Atlanta police are searching for a suspect responsible for shooting and killing a 7-year-old girl.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10:15 p.m. at the Camden Vantage apartments on Jackson Street in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

When police arrived to investigate a report of shots fired, officials say they found the 7-year-old victim shot at least one time.

Medics rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, but she had already succumbed to her injuries.

According to investigators, the deadly shots were fired at some kind of family gathering when an argument between two people grew heated.

"What we know thus far in this investigation is that it was a domestic incident that escalated. During that escalation we know that there was an exchange of gunfire," Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said. "During this exchange of gunfire that's when our victim was hit."

Officers are still trying to gather all the details and speak with everyone who was at the apartment at the time of the shooting.

"We do know at least one male left the location. We're trying to figure out what his involvement is at this time," Hampton said.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or the possible suspect, but say they want to capture the person responsible as quickly as possible.

"Any death is tragic but when there's a child involved, it really hits home," Hampton said.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.