Man wanted for kidnapping 2-year-old Pennsylvanian boy caught in Georgia

A man who was wanted in the kidnapping of a 2-year-old boy in Philadelphia is behind bars after he was caught in Georgia.

Officials with the East Point Police Department tell FOX 5 Seneca Cox was arrested at an apartment complex on the afternoon of Feb. 28.

Investigators say the young boy was taken from his mothers home in Darby, Pennsylvania the day before.

After an investigation involving FBI agents in Atlanta and Philadelphia, officials tracked Cox to the apartment, where they found him and the boy.

The child is safe and has been reunited with his mother.

East Point police arrested Cox on kidnapping-related charges issued out of Pennsylvania. He will be transferred out of Georgia to face those charges.

