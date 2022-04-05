Man wanted for hotel shooting surrenders to SWAT Team, police say

Douglasville police said officers arrested a man who shot a woman at a hotel before barricading himself inside a room Tuesday morning.

Police said 29-year-old Garland Dwight Wilson chased 23-year-old Tyesha Renee Smith from a Days Inn on Westmoreland Plaza to a nearby Comfort Inn during an argument.

Police said he fired four to five shots at her before leaving. Police found Smith with gunshot wounds in the lobby of the Comfort Inn at about 12:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said Garland locked himself inside a room rented by acquaintances of his, and a Douglasville Police Department SWAT Team went to the hotel room.

Garland stayed inside the room for more than seven hours, police said.

He surrendered just after 8 a.m., according to police. He's charged with aggravated assault and other charges are pending.

