Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 2:44 PM EDT until TUE 8:45 PM EDT, Cherokee County, Clayton County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County
9
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cobb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:33 PM EDT until TUE 11:43 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:42 PM EDT until WED 1:03 AM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Dougherty County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM EDT until THU 11:00 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:31 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County, Irwin County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Greene County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County

Man wanted for hotel shooting surrenders to SWAT Team, police say

Published 
FOX 5 Atlanta

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police said officers arrested a man who shot a woman at a hotel before barricading himself inside a room Tuesday morning. 

Police said 29-year-old Garland Dwight Wilson chased 23-year-old Tyesha Renee Smith from a Days Inn on Westmoreland Plaza to a nearby Comfort Inn during an argument. 

Police said he fired four to five shots at her before leaving. Police found Smith with gunshot wounds in the lobby of the Comfort Inn at about 12:50 a.m. Tuesday. 

Police said Garland locked himself inside a room rented by acquaintances of his, and a Douglasville Police Department SWAT Team went to the hotel room. 

Garland stayed inside the room for more than seven hours, police said.

He surrendered just after 8 a.m., according to police. He's charged with aggravated assault and other charges are pending. 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE