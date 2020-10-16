Man wanted for endangering lives of his two children

A man accused of endangering the lives of his two children is wanted by Henry County Police.

Brian Porter has active arrest warrants and committed multiple aggravated assaults and endangered the lives of his two children, according to Henry County Police.

Porter was last seen traveling in a Dodge pickup with heavy front-end damage. Police say he may be in the Spalding County area or in route to Colorado.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or knows the location of Kristiana Porter and their two children should call 911.