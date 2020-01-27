Man wanted for double murder in Gwinnett County arrested

A suspect in a double murder in Gwinnett County has been arrested.

Karlton Sirmons faces two counts of felony murder and aggravated assault in the deaths of Derrick Dennis and Josh Dennis.

The deadly shooting happened back in November in Norcross at a home on Beaver Springs Lane.

Officers arrived on the scene to find Derrick Dennis and his nephew Josh Dennis dead.

Sirmons was being held Monday at the Gwinnett County jail without bond.

