Man wanted for burglarizing Buckhead home, firing shots
article
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to identify a man who fired shots into a home, broke in and left on foot.
Atlanta police said the burglary happened on Dec. 5 in northwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance video of a man leaving the home on Albemarle Drive.
Police said an alarm tipped them to the burglary.
Police are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest. If you know anything about what happened, call Crime Stoppers at 404-586-0180.