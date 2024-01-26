Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:30 AM EST, Oconee County
8
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:51 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:52 AM EST, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Douglas County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Man wanted for 2022 murder in Augusta arrested in Henry County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Henry County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Jamari Williams

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted for a felony murder in Augusta in October 2022 was recently arrested in Henry County, according to Henry County Police Department.

Jamari Kaliq Williams, 20, was taken into custody without incident at a motel on Highway 155 in McDonough on Jan. 26 by the Henry County Police Department Special Service Division.

According to media reports, Williams was wanted for the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Kyan Michael Bowie in Augusta on Oct. 15, 2022.

Three other people have already been arrested in connection to the murder. 