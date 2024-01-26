Man wanted for 2022 murder in Augusta arrested in Henry County

article

A man wanted for a felony murder in Augusta in October 2022 was recently arrested in Henry County, according to Henry County Police Department.

Jamari Kaliq Williams, 20, was taken into custody without incident at a motel on Highway 155 in McDonough on Jan. 26 by the Henry County Police Department Special Service Division.

According to media reports, Williams was wanted for the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Kyan Michael Bowie in Augusta on Oct. 15, 2022.

Three other people have already been arrested in connection to the murder.