Man wanted in deadly shooting on Collier Drive arrested in Cobb County

The man wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of an Atlanta teen in June has been arrested in Cobb County.

What we know:

Tije Sorells was booked into the Cobb County Jail on Thursday. He faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Sorells is accused of walking into an apartment complex located in the 3600 block of Collier Drive at around 5:45 p.m. on June 6 and opening fire on a 17-year-old, killing him.

Investigators released photos taken from a security camera a month after the shooting.

What we don't know:

There is no word on when Sorells will be transferred to the custody of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

The circumstances and the motive behind the deadly shooting have not been revealed.