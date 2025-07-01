Police searching for person of interest in killing of teen in Atlanta

article

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking the public for help with the deadly shooting of a teenager last month.

Authorities shared photos taken from a security camera of a man they consider a person of interest in the crime.

What we know:

Officers say they were called to the 3600 block of Collier Drive around 5:45 p.m. on June 6 after receiving reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old male who had been shot at least once.

Medical personnel pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

While details about the shooting remain limited, investigators are hoping the newly-released photos will help identify the person of interest.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or the circumstances behind the shooting.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.