Man wanted for Dawson County murder captured in North Carolina

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The Brief A man accused in a Dawson County murder has been captured in North Carolina. Roy "JoJo" Holloway is accused of shooting and killing Justin Thompson on March 24. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Highway 136 just west of Keith Evans Road.



A man accused of murder in Dawson County has been captured in North Carolina, officials said.

What we know:

Roy "JoJo" Holloway, 52, was caught in Davidson County, North Carolina, and is awaiting extradition.

Holloway is accused of killing Justin Thompson, 38, of Dawsonville, on March 24.

Dawson County deputies responded to the area of Highway 136 just west of Keith Evans Road that Tuesday where they found Thompson had been shot. Holloway died from his injuries.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office previously issued a Be On the Lookout notice for Holloway and a woman named Ariel Decarli.

Decarli was also found and treated for injuries. Officials said she is now with her family.

RELATED: Armed and dangerous man wanted in Dawson County murder

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what may have led to the fatal shooting or what charges Holloway will face.

While investigators confirmed that Holloway and Thompson knew each other, the extent of their relationship is unclear.

What they're saying:

Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson praised law enforcement for their efforts on the case.

"I’ve seen firsthand our office and our partners across the Southeast put in long hours, lose sleep, and give everything they had to bring justice in this case. I’m proud of the work done and thankful for the teamwork involved. Please continue to keep Justin Thompson’s family and friends in your prayers," Johnson said.