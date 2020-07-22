Man wanted by LaGrange police posts taunting TikTok video

A man wanted for nearly two weeks after a seven-month-long undercover drug investigation appears to have posted a taunting video online this week.

William Reeves Durga is wanted as part of an ongoing investigation by the LaGrange Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, LaGrange police say. As of July 11, seven people were already taken into custody as part of the investigation.

The LaGrange Police Department posted about Durga on its Facebook page on July 2.

Durga used that post as a background for a TikTok video posted Tuesday to his account. That video appears to show the 21-year-old dancing in front of the wanted post with the caption “come get me bi**h.”

Warning: The TikTok video contains language which may be offensive to some.

TheTikTok video has received millions of views and actually shows how Durga may currently be wearing his hair as well as some of his tattoos. That actually could be helpful to better identify him.

LaGrange police describe Durga as being 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Detective Blane at 706-883-2623 or the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

