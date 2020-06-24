Undercover investigation into LaGrange restaurant ends with 7 arrests

Georgia police and members of the GBI arrested seven people after an investigation into a LaGrange restaurant.

Officials say the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and LaGrange Police Department finished a seven-month-long undercover investigation at the Main Street Pub on the 100 block of Main Street in the city.

During the investigation, the GBI says they discovered drug purchases that happened inside the restaurant involving both employees and patrons.

On Thursday, July 11, agents arrested seven people, charging them with violations of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.

The arrests and charges are below:

42-year-old Frederick Swint - sale of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and use of a cellular device during the commission of a felony,

29-year-old Kaen McDonald - two counts of sale of cocaine and use of a cellular device during the commission of a felony,

24-year-old Breanna Mitchell - two counts of sale of cocaine and use of a cellular device during the commission of a felony,

23-year-old Zaven Williams - sale of cocaine and use of a cellular device during the commission of a felony,

22-year-old Hunter Wood - sale of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I drug, and use of a cellular device during the commission of a felony

23-year-old Rashawn Lovelace - three counts of sale of cocaine,

36-year-old Chris Sweatt - sale of a Schedule IV drug.

Law enforcement says additional charges and arrests are pending.

