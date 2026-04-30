Man with unusual shark backpack wanted for Atlanta burglaries

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The Brief Police are searching for a possible suspect linked to multiple crimes on Ferncliff Road. The thief was repeatedly seen carrying a distinctive shark backpack. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect who was repeatedly seen carrying a distinctive shark backpack during a string of overnight crimes.

What we know:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Burglary Unit say the thief was captured on surveillance video and photos during multiple incidents on April 11 between midnight and 5 a.m. in the area around 940 Ferncliff Road NE.

Police say the same individual may be responsible for several crimes, including burglary, larcenies from autos, auto thefts and vandalism, and was seen wearing the same clothing and carrying the same shark-themed backpack in each case.

Authorities say the unusual backpack could help identify the suspect and are urging anyone who recognizes it or has information to come forward.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, and a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.