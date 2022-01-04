Deputies: Man tried to break into Cherokee County firefighters' trucks

article

Cherokee County deputies are searching for a suspect caught on camera trying to break into multiple cars belonging to firefighters at a local fire station.

Officials say that on the night of Dec. 21, the suspect attempted to enter multiple vehicles at the fire station on the 100 block of Old Bascomb Court.

The man was able to take tools out of a box on the back of one of the trucks, deputies said.

The suspect was seen on camera wearing what appears to be a bright yellow or green hoodie with mud boots that were tucked into a pair of dark-colored pants.

Deputies say the man also had two dogs with him at the time of the crime.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

