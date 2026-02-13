Expand / Collapse search

Cobb County police officer injured in I-575SB crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 13, 2026 6:40am EST
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Cobb County officer injured in crash

Cobb County officer injured in crash

A Cobb County police officer was injured in a crash early Friday morning on Interstate 575 southbound near Barrett Parkway. 

The Brief

    • Officer Struck: A Cobb County officer suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car while investigating an earlier crash on I-575.
    • Total Shutdown: All southbound lanes were blocked before Barrett Parkway, causing significant delays and forcing diversions at Exit 3.
    • Commute Impact: Officials expected the roadway to reopen around 7 a.m. following the investigation and debris removal.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County police officer was struck by a vehicle Friday morning while responding to a separate traffic accident on Interstate 575, authorities said.

What we know:

The officer, whose identity has not been released, sustained minor injuries in the collision occurring just before Barrett Parkway. The incident resulted in a total shutdown of all southbound lanes as emergency crews worked the scene.

Traffic was heavily impacted during the morning commute, with delays stretching back to Chastain Road. Police diverted southbound drivers off the interstate at Exit 3, directing them toward Canton Highway as an alternative.

What's next:

While the southbound lanes remained blocked for several hours, transportation officials expected the scene to be cleared by approximately 7 a.m. Meanwhile, a separate crash on Interstate 675 northbound in Clayton County, past Anvil Block Road, was reported clear earlier this morning.

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by the FOX 5 Atlanta Traffic Team. 

