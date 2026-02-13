Cobb County police officer injured in I-575SB crash

The Brief Officer Struck: A Cobb County officer suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car while investigating an earlier crash on I-575. Total Shutdown: All southbound lanes were blocked before Barrett Parkway, causing significant delays and forcing diversions at Exit 3. Commute Impact: Officials expected the roadway to reopen around 7 a.m. following the investigation and debris removal.



A Cobb County police officer was struck by a vehicle Friday morning while responding to a separate traffic accident on Interstate 575, authorities said.

What we know:

The officer, whose identity has not been released, sustained minor injuries in the collision occurring just before Barrett Parkway. The incident resulted in a total shutdown of all southbound lanes as emergency crews worked the scene.

Traffic was heavily impacted during the morning commute, with delays stretching back to Chastain Road. Police diverted southbound drivers off the interstate at Exit 3, directing them toward Canton Highway as an alternative.

What's next:

While the southbound lanes remained blocked for several hours, transportation officials expected the scene to be cleared by approximately 7 a.m. Meanwhile, a separate crash on Interstate 675 northbound in Clayton County, past Anvil Block Road, was reported clear earlier this morning.