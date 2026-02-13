Spring-like warmth, Sunday washout expected this weekend in North Georgia

The Brief Spring-Like Temperatures: Highs will remain in the 60s through Tuesday, staying consistently above the seasonal average of 58 degrees. Sunday Washout: Heavy, beneficial rain is expected Sunday, with totals between a half-inch to over an inch to help alleviate drought conditions. Holiday Improvement: Sunshine returns for President's Day on Monday, with only a 20% chance of a lingering shower.



Residents across North Georgia can expect a mild but soggy President’s Day weekend as a "taste of spring" arrives alongside a significant weather system. While temperatures are set to climb into the 60s, a persistent rain on Sunday threatens to wash out outdoor holiday plans.

What we know:

The weekend begins on a bright note with ample sunshine today and highs reaching the low 60s. Although clouds will begin to roll in on Saturday, meteorologists expect most of the day to remain dry, with rain chances remaining low until closer to midnight.

Sunday, however, will be a different story. Sunday is basically a washout, according to the latest forecast. Persistent rain is expected to move in before sunrise and continue throughout the afternoon and evening. While the rainfall is badly needed to help combat regional drought conditions—with totals potentially reaching over an inch in areas north of Atlanta—it will make outdoor activities difficult.

A Level 1 risk of severe storms has been identified just outside the immediate viewing area. While local severe weather is unlikely, residents should be prepared to hear occasional rumbles of thunder on Sunday.

The holiday weekend ends on a high note, with sunshine returning for President’s Day on Monday. Highs will remain in the 60s through early next week, trending even warmer by late next week.

President's Day Weekend Forecast

Friday: ☀️ Sunny and mild. High: 61°

Saturday: ☁️ Increasing clouds; dry for most of the day. High: 63°

Sunday: 🌧️ 100% chance of rain. Persistent "washout" conditions. High: 60°

Monday: 🌤️ Clearing skies for President's Day. High: 62°