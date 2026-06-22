Man, teenager injured in southwest Atlanta shooting Sunday night

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The Brief Two people were struck by gunfire during a shooting in southwest Atlanta late Sunday night. One man was taken to the hospital, while a 16-year-old with a graze wound left the scene before police could identify him. Investigators say two groups exchanged gunfire and multiple shell casings were recovered.



Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in southwest Atlanta late Sunday night.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10:52 p.m. to the 600 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW after receiving reports of people being shot.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Grady EMS transported him to a hospital for treatment.

Police said a 16-year-old male also sustained a graze wound to his side. After receiving treatment at the scene from Grady EMS, the teenager left before officers could locate or identify him.

According to preliminary findings, two groups of people became involved in a dispute that escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

Investigators recovered multiple shell casings at the scene and are working to determine what led to the shooting.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.