Man taken into custody following police pursuit in South Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - Police were in pursuit of a vehicle in South Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.
It is believed the person behind the wheel is connected to a shooting that occurred in the area.
The chase started around 10 a.m. and just before 10:30 a.m., the driver started driving erratically, even knowing down trashcans in a residential area.
Moments later, the suspect driving the white van was taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.