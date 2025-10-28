Man with sword attacks firefighter before being killed by police in Middle Georgia

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Sword-wielding man attacks a firefighter before being killed by police, the GBI says. (FOX 5)

The Brief A man was shot and killed by a Wrightsville police officer after attacking a firefighter with a sword outside a convenience store. The firefighter suffered severe arm injuries but is expected to survive. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the officer-involved shooting.



A man is dead following a sword attack on a Middle Georgia firefighter, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

The GBI said agents were asked to investigate after an officer in Wrightsville, Georgia — not far from Dublin — shot and killed the man Monday morning outside a convenience store.

Officials said the officer was inside his car outside the SideTrack convenience store on East College Street, talking to a firefighter just after midnight Monday, when a man arrived in a car, walked over to the firefighter and began attacking him with a Wakizashi sword.

The officer got out of his car and shot the man while he was still attacking the firefighter, GBI agents said.

The firefighter sustained severe injuries to his arms but is expected to survive, Wrightsville police said. The 32-year-old man shot by the Wrightsville police officer was taken to a hospital, where he died. The officer was not injured, police said.

He’s been identified as Diamond Daspin Seltzer.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what motivated Seltzer to attack the firefighter.

What's next:

Seltzer’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI investigates all officer-involved shootings in the state of Georgia.