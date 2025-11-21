Man suspected of swiping camera from Lenox Square

article

The Brief Atlanta police released a photo of a Lenox Square larceny suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 404-577-TIPS (8477)



Atlanta police are asking for the publica help locating the suspect in a larceny at Lenox Square.

According to police, the suspect, a Black male, entered the store and started looking at a Cannon R7 lens/RF 15-35 F2.8 that was left unattended and removed it from its case shelf. The employee working at the time told investigators he was distracted while helping other customers when he realized the man concealed the camera in his jacket and left the store.

The incident was captured on store surveillance cameras and a picture of the suspect has been released.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.