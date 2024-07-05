Expand / Collapse search
Man struck by car while waiting for bus in DeKalb County, power knocked out

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 5, 2024 1:21pm EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in the hospital after he was struck while waiting for a bus on Friday morning, according to DeKalb County fire department.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. near Glenwood and Candler roads.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the car was temporarily trapped in the vehicle. The driver was also transported to a hospital after being removed from the car as a precaution.

A utility pole was damaged during the incident, knocking out power for about 500 customers in the area. 

As of 1 p.m., about 100 customers were still without power.