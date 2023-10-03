Man struck and killed by train in Scottsdale

article

A man was killed by a train in DeKalb County late Tuesday evening.

Officers were called out shortly after 9:40 p.m. to the area of Chestnut Street and Broad Street after reports of a person struck by a train.

DeKalb County Police say when officers arrived they found a man dead at the scene.

DeKalb County Police are investigating after a man was killed near the train crossing along Chestnut Street in Scottsdale on Oct. 3, 2023. (FOX 5)

The name of the man has not been released.

The DeKalb County Police Traffic Specialist Unit is investigating.