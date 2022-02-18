Suspect steals SUV from Atlanta homeless advocate

A man who has been helping the homeless on the streets of Atlanta for decades had his car stolen while he was helping others.

Marshall Rancifer was injured trying to stop the thief, but he is already back on the streets serving others.

"I understand their struggles," said Marshall Rancifer whose outreach program is called Justice For All Coalition.

Rancifer knows what it is like to live on the streets. He knows how it feels to be cold, lonely, hungry.

Rancifer was a drug addict, but when he finally got glean he made a promise.

"I made a promise to God I would help every human being that came into my sight," said Rancifer.

For 24 years he had been helping those who call the sidewalks of Atlanta home.

"People don't realize homeless people are scattered through all these blighted neighborhoods and those under gentrification. I go to the roughest neighborhoods, I go to places other people don't want to go," said Rancifer.

Six days a week he drives around handing out necessities. Last week, while in one of the roughest parts of the city, someone jumped in Rancifer's SUV and started to drive off. Rancifer tried to stop the man and was dragged by his own vehicle.

"I have a severely sprained wrist, road rash and little rocks in me, sprained knee," said Rancifer.

Police found the SUV a few blocks away.

However, some of the items he keeps in his vehicle to give away had been stolen, along with some cash and some personal items.

The next day police arrested Christopher Nolan for the crime.

Rancifer is still limping from his injuries and admits he's in a lot of pain. But is already back on the streets helping the addicts, the homeless and anyone else who needs him.

When asked why he still does it, his answer was quick and simple.

"Because of the promise I made to God. I'm going to take care of these folks," said Rancifer.

Rancifer supports his outreach program by painting homes, but he hasn't had much work during the pandemic.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help replace the money and other items that were stolen out of his vehicle. If you wish to donate, click here.

