Man stabs woman, Marietta police search for suspect

Marietta police are investigating after a woman was stabbed several times early Thursday morning.

Officers went to 510 North Fairground Street around 4:00 am and found an adult woman suffering from at least seven stab wounds to her head, neck, and arms, according to police.

Investigators discovered the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Joel Medina, lived with the victim after recently moving in.

Joel Medina (Marietta Police Department)

Authorities confirmed, Medina left the scene in the victim’s vehicle and took her wallet.

Cobb County police later found the car at a gas, but Medina was not inside the vehicle and is believed to have left on foot. Police found two handguns and a bag with methamphetamine inside the car.

Police issued a warrant for Medina who faces several felony charges including aggravated assault weapon, aggravated battery disfigurement, terroristic threats, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of theft by taking.

Investigators describe Medina as being "armed and dangerous". Authorities believe he may try to leave Georgia because he has ties to Pennsylvania and Florida.

Anyone with information about Medina's location should contact 911 immediately. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous should call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.com.

