Man found stabbed on Memorial Drive in Atlanta: police

article

Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a person on Memorial Drive late Thursday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers responded to reports of a stabbing at around 11:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Memorial Drive.

At the scene, the officers found a man who had been stabbed multiple times.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital for treatment. At the last report, he was in stable condition.

Investigators believe the stabbing happened during an argument between the man and an unknown male suspect who had fled before police arrived.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.