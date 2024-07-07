Man stabbed on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in Atlanta

article

Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Officials say the stabbing happened on Joseph E Lowery and Donald Lee Hollowell in Atlanta.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man stabbed in the abdomen.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officers say they have a man detained in connection with the stabbing. His name has not been released.

If you have any information about the stabbing, call the Atlanta Police Department.