Man stabbed during argument near Underground Atlanta, police say

article

A man has been taken to the hospital after officials say he was stabbed outside of Underground Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Officers found the victim stabbed in the abdomen near the downtown Atlanta area on Alabama Street SW.

What we know:

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital. While the man was not alert, officials say he was conscious and breathing at the time. His current condition is not known.

Investigators believe the man may have gotten into an argument that led up to the stabbing.

At this time, officials have not said if anyone is in custody.

The case remains under investigation.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help detectives, call the Atlanta Police Department.