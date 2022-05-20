Man stabbed, charged after breaking into sister's home

Atlanta police say a man is being charged with simple battery after he attacked his sister.

Officers say the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Almont Drive SW.

The names of those involved have not been released by police.

The sister stabbed her brother when she asked him to leave her home, police say. After he left and came back, he broke into the home attacking her, investigators say.

The brother was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the investigation remains open.