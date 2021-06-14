Man shot while walking in west Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are investigating after a person was shot at North Avenue and West Lake Avenue in Atlanta.

Police said officers went to Grady Memorial Hospital at 1:30 a.m. Monday to speak to a man who was allegedly shot multiple times.

The man told police he was walking near West Lake Avenue and North Avenue when he heard gunshots and was wounded.

Police said the man called a family member for assistance and was taken to the hospital. Police said the man is in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate.

