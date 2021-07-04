Man shot while walking Downtown, police say

Police are investigating after finding a man shot Downtown on Sunday morning.

Police said officers found the victim with a gunshot wound at around 5:45 a.m. Sunday on Sine Street and Courtland Street in Atlanta. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said the man was walking near the intersection when someone got out of a car and shot him before fleeing the area.

Police are still searching for leads in the case.

