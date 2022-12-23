Man shot while trying to run over Cartersville police officer, officials say

Cartersville police officers shot a man who tried to run one of them down with an SUV at around midnight on Friday.

Police said the suspect was taken to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

Officers were serving an arrest warrant on East Main Street in Cartersville and found the man inside the car. Police said he refused to get out, and that's when he drove at an officer.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will handle the officer-involved shooting portion of the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.