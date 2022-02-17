Man shot while confronting teenagers at Atlanta construction site, police say

article

A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot at a northwest Atlanta construction site.

Atlanta police say the shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at a construction site on the 1400 block of La France Street.

Investigators say the victim confronted a group of teenagers who were trespassing on the property.

One of the teens started shooting, hitting the man in the hip.

Medics took the victim to a nearby hospital. At last report, he was in stable condition.

Police have not released any information about the suspects in the shooting.

If you have information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

