Man shot by unknown person while walking in SW Atlanta

The Brief • Man tells police he was shot while walking on Lucille Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

• Victim heard a gunshot, realized he was wounded and was privately taken to Grady.

• Investigators working to determine circumstances; case remains under investigation.

Atlanta police are investigating after a man arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital Saturday with a gunshot wound he said he sustained while walking in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to the hospital on Nov. 29 and spoke with the victim, who was receiving treatment for the injury. According to preliminary information, the man told police he was walking near 1082 Lucille Ave. SW when he heard a gunshot and then realized he had been wounded.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Investigators are now working to determine what led up to the shooting and whether the gunfire was directed at the victim or occurred nearby.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.