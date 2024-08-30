Man shot in Troup County; 18-year-old arrested

An 18-year-old was arrested for shooting another person earlier this month in Troup County.

The shooting happened on Aug. 17 in the 7700 block of West Point Road.

According to the Troup County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old William Wall shot a 41-year-old man after getting into a fight. The 41-year-old was taken to the hospital where they were still receiving care.

Deputies arrested Wall and charged him with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.