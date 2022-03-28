Man shot to death on I-85 in Jackson County, suspect in custody

Officials are searching for a suspicious person in Jackson County after a deadly shooting on Interstate 85 early Monday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says shortly after 3 a.m., 911 received a call and sent deputies to the northbound lanes of I-85 near the 144 mile marker.

At the scene, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say law enforcement were searching for another person involved in the shooting who may be around Highway 82, Dry Pond, or the surrounding areas. As of 9 a.m., the suspect is in custody.

The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released at this time.

The investigation temporarily shut down all southbound lanes and one northbound lane of the interstate. Drivers should expect delays.

