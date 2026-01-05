Hiram councilwoman saves sleeping couple from devastating New Year’s Day house fire

The Brief Councilwoman Melissa Bayardelle entered the burning home to alert the sleeping couple and save their lives. A neighbor rushed into the fire to rescue the couple's trapped cat, King. City officials are collecting donations and clothing to help the displaced residents rebuild after the total loss.



A Hiram neighborhood is coming together to support a local couple after a fast-moving fire destroyed their home just minutes into the New Year.

What they're saying:

Hiram City Councilwoman Melissa Bayardelle was driving out of her neighborhood on Greystone Circle when she spotted flames coming from a house. Inside, residents Isaiah Richerson and Dalasia Mitchell were asleep upstairs, unaware of the growing danger.

"I banged on the door, the door was unlocked so I let myself in and I screamed," Bayardelle said. "I was yelling your house is on fire, and the gentleman asked, whose house? Sir, it's your house!"

While Richerson and Mitchell escaped the burning structure safely, their cat, King, remained trapped inside. Another neighbor from across the street ran into the home to rescue the pet.

"A neighbor, across the street, here ran inside the house to get the cat, so all three made it out safely," Bayardelle said.

Despite the loss of their home, Mitchell expressed deep gratitude for the neighborhood's quick actions.

"The kindness, generosity and compassion we've received has reminded us that we are not alone as we begin the long process of rebuilding and moving forward," Mitchell said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire, which was powerful enough to melt the siding of a neighboring house, has not been determined. While some have suggested holiday celebrations might be to blame, officials have not confirmed a cause.

"It's still under investigation some have speculated it could be due to the fireworks, but there's no proof yet," Bayardelle said.

What's next:

Bayardelle and Councilwoman Tiffany Carroll are currently collecting clothing and essential items for the couple. Additionally, the city has shared a GoFundMe link on its social media pages to assist with recovery efforts.