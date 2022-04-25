Atlanta police investigate why man dropped off at hospital was shot to death

Atlanta Police Department investigators are trying to learn what led up to a man being left at Grady Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said officers met with hospital staff on April 10 after someone dropped off the man.

Staff pronounced the man dead.

Homicide investigators said the case remains open roughly two weeks after the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.